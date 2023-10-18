Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 1, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

North Sydney Oval in Sydney will host the first match of WBBL 2023 between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women on Thursday, October 19.

Sixers will be without their skipper Ellyse Perry as she serves a one-match ban for a third strike in slow over-rate in last year’s final. The Sydney-based side ended as runners-up in the previous season after finishing the grand finale with a 10-run defeat against Adelaide Strikers Women.

In Perry’s absence, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will take over the captaincy duties. Gardner assumed the vice-captaincy role in the last WBBL season and it will be her first game as a leader for the Sixers.

Chloe Tryon and Jess Kerr are the new overseas additions to the Sixers team. With only three overseas players to be a part of the XI, the Sixers are expected to go with Kerr, Tryon, and Suzie Bates for their opener.

On the other hand, Meg Lanning is making her WBBL comeback after a gap of two years. She missed out last edition as she took a break from cricket. Tess Flintoff is set to miss out on the first game due to a hamstring strain suffered in the WNCL.

Sophia Dunkley, Milly Illingworth, and Jas Nevins are the uncapped players who are part of the initial 14-member squad announced for the season opener.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 1

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, 2.10 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report:

The average first innings score at North Sydney Oval is 151 with chasing teams winning eight out of 12 instances. Spinners are likely to get a good enough grip and turn on this track. The captain winning the toss would love to bowl first and put the opposition under pressure.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Sydney is expected to be cloudy with temperatures hovering around 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. However, as per the forecast, there are no rain interruptions.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Emma Hughes, Chloe Tryon, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Jess Kerr, Kate Peterson

Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Reid, Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Olivia Henry, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction:

The head-to-head record between these two sides is pretty close with Sydney Sixers winning eight games and Melbourne Stars bagging seven wins.

The Sixers comfortably bagged victories in both contests they faced against Stars in the previous season. The Gardner-led side is expected to come out on top as they are strong favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win the match

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar