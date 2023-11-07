Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 28, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 28th game of the WBBL 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, where Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars are yet to get off the mark. With two wins and five losses, they're seventh in the points table. Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, beat Melbourne Stars by nine wickets in their most recent outing.

Batting first, the Stars managed only 123, with Annabel Sutherland playing a pivotal role with an unbeaten 42 as the top scorer. Later, Sophia Dunkley, who scored 34, was the sole wicket-taker.

Sydney Sixers are having a similar campaign, losing five of seven games. They registered their second win in their previous game against Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets.

Captain Ellyse Perry not only led the bowling department with her 5-fer but also scored an impressive 44 to guide her team to victory.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 28, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 8, 2023, Wednesday; 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is considered one of the most competitive surfaces in the world. It provides a well-balanced platform for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers benefit from consistent bounce, but as the game wears on, batters can play their shots with freedom.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

It looks like a warm day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a temperature of 29°C. However, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with a 58% possibility of precipitation, 36% humidity and a 16 km/h wind.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sophie Reid, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Sydney Sixers Women

Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Mathilda Carmichael, Maitlan Brown, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction

The two teams have a decent head-to-head record. In 15 games, the Stars have won seven, while the Sixers have won eight, and both teams are having similar campaigns.

However, Sydney Sixers' most recent win against Renegades might have given them some confidence. So, expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website