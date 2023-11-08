Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 30, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 30th game of WBBL 2023 on November 9 between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes will be played at the Cricket Central in Sydney.

Ranked second in the points table, Sydney Thunder are looking great this season. They beat Brisbane Heat in their last game to register their fifth win, third consecutive, by eight runs.

Tahlia Wilson was the top scorer for Sydney Thunder with 83, while Chamari Athapaththu scored a half-century off 31 deliveries. In response, Courtney Sippel was the pick of the Thunder bowlers, taking 2-29.

After three straight wins, Hobart Hurricanes lost their previous game against Brisbane Heat by six wickets. Captain Ellyse Villani was the sole performer, scoring an unbeaten half-century, and was backed up by Ruth Johnston’s 26. The rest of the batting lineup was bowled out in single digits as the team scored 120-8.

The Hurricanes’ bowling attack took four wickets but could not stop the opposition from reaching the target.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 30, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 9, 2023, Thursday; 09:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Central, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Cricket Central in Sydney is a decent one to bat on. Spinners get some help from the track, while pacers need to be precise with their lines nd lengths. Batters might struggle to score, as the average score here is around 100-110.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

The Cricket Central in Sydney seems poised for a game accompanied by thundershowers. Expect a 77% chance of precipitation, along with 71% humidity and a breezy 14 km/h wind.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Xl

Sydney Thunder

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates

Hobart Hurricanes

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction

In 16 head-to-head meetings, Hobart has won six. That includes the last four, including a 24-run win in the reverse fixture this season. However, that was the sole defeat for Sydney in six games.

Hobart will look forward to putting up a strong fight against the hosts and should

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website