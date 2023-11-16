Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 42, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 42nd match of WBBL 2023 will see Melbourne Stars Women lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes Women at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Friday, November 17.

Both Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women have struggled in the ongoing WBBL 2023. Having won three out of 10 games, they are currently ranked seventh and sixth in the points table respectively.

Melbourne Stars registered their third win in the recent game against Melbourne Renegades by just four runs. Captain Meg Lanning played a stellar innings of 67 not out (49), supported by Alice Capsey (23) and Annabel Sutherland (24), leading their team to a modest total of 144 runs.

Annabel excelled in the bowling department, claiming four wickets while conceding only 22 runs in her four overs. Sophie Day and Kim Garth also contributed with a wicket each, limiting the opposition to 140/6.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes faced a 53-run defeat against Brisbane in their previous match. In the first innings, Heather Graham and Shabnim Ismail both took two wickets and with the assistance of other bowlers, they restricted Brisbane Heat to 184/5. However, the Hurricanes' batters struggled, and they were dismissed for 131 in 17.3 overs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 42, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 17th, 2023, Friday, 10:40 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has been a balanced one. The team batting first has won three out of four games. The average first innings score has been approximately 170 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head Records

Hobart Hurricanes Women have been triumphant in 11 out of 17 face-offs against Melbourne Stars Women, with the Stars securing six victories. The Hurricane’s last outing against the Stars resulted in the favor of the former.

The Hurricanes have been particularly dominant lately, winning four of their last five head-to-head encounters. They will aim to continue this trend in the upcoming match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Expect a temperature of 26°C at Allan Border Field in Brisbane with a 59% chance of precipitation and humidity at 72%. Winds are forecasted at 26 km/h. Friday at 3:00 pm(local time) might bring scattered thunderstorms.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Maia Bouchier, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Reid (wk), Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction

As mentioned before, Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars have each secured three victories out of their 10 matches this season. The Hurricanes have a satisfactory record, winning one out of the two matches they have played so far this season.

The Hurricanes currently hold a position above the Stars in the points table, and their favorable head-to-head record further strengthens their advantage going into the next game.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website