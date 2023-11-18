Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 47, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On Sunday (November 19), the 47th match of WBBL 2023 will feature a face-off between the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Following a narrow four-run victory over Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars faced their eighth defeat at the hands of Hobart Hurricanes. The Stars were dismissed for 121 in 19.1 overs, with skipper Meg Lanning (27), Maia Boucher (23), and Annabel Sutherland (24) being the main contributors. In the bowling department, Sophie Day and Kim Garth each took a wicket, while the rest of the bowlers struggled, leading to an eight-wicket loss for the Stars.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat experienced a close defeat to Melbourne Renegades by just two runs. Nicola Hancock led the bowling unit, taking four wickets in the first half, with support from Grace Harris and Amelia Kerr, who took two and one wicket(s), respectively. Despite Harris scoring a half-century in the chase of 170, the remaining batters were dismissed for scores below 20, leading to a total of 167/9 for the Heat.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 47, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 19, 2023, Sunday, 8:10 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Junction Oval tends to be more favorable to batters in the early stages of the game. However, as the match advances, bowlers are expected to play a more significant role.

In the eight matches held at this venue, the team batting first has won in six instances. The average score for the first innings at this ground typically falls within the range of 150-160 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head Records

Brisbane Heat have a strong track record against Melbourne Stars in head-to-head matchups, boasting a success rate of 57.14% with only six losses in 16 games. Having already secured a victory over the Stars by 13 runs earlier this season, the Heat are expected to continue their dominance in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The weather forecast at the Junction Oval in Melbourne indicates a 21°C temperature with no expected precipitation. Humidity is projected to be approximately 57%, and there will be a breeze at 11 km/h. At 01:00 pm (local time), the skies are likely to be partly cloudy.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Reid (wk), Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Bess Heath, Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Prediction

Brisbane Heat have dominated Melbourne Stars in the head-to-head matches with nine wins. In addition, the Stars are having a rough season with just three wins in 11 games. On the other hand, Heat have won seven out of 11 games and are ranked fourth in the points table.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win the match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website