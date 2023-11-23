Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 52, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 52nd match of WBBL 2023 is set to take place on Friday, November 24, between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women at the Adelaide Oval.

Brisbane Heat suffered their sixth loss, the third in a row, against Sydney Sixers, going down by six wickets. Despite a top-order collapse in the sixth over, Amelia Kerr's 64, Mignon du Preez's 42, and Charli Knott's unbeaten 29 helped them set a challenging target of 177 for the loss of seven wickets.

Although Georgia Voll and skipper Jess Jonassen managed to take two wickets each in the bowling department, their efforts were not enough to prevent the Sixers from reaching the target.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder suffered their fourth loss in the previous game against the Adelaide Strikers. The Thunder bowlers performed well, restricting the Strikers to 121/7, with Marizanne Kapp taking two wickets.

However, despite Tahlia Wilson's top score of 33 and Sammy-Jo Johnson's 26(14), the top and middle order couldn't provide sufficient support, falling short by just three runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 52, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, Friday, 10:10 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval is widely considered as one of the top batting pitches in Australia. It tends to be quite even and favorable for batters, offering a flat surface early on. As the match progresses, it becomes conducive to spin bowlers. The average first-innings score at this venue ranges between 150 and 160 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Records

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have a closely contested head-to-head record, with Thunder winning nine out of 19 games. In the most recent five encounters, Brisbane Heat have been in the driver's seat, winning three of them. Despite this, Thunder managed to clinch a victory in the reverse fixture in the current season by eight runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

The temperature at the Adelaide Oval will be 18°C, with a 33% probability of precipitation. The humidity is projected to be 83%, with a wind speed of 23 km/h. At 3:00 p.m (local time). on Friday, the weather forecast suggests a chance of showers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Prediction

On paper, the Brisbane Heat have a respectable 52% win-rate versus the Sydney Thunder. However, the Thunder appear to be more confident this season, with only four defeats in 12 games, whilst the Heat have lost six of 13.

Thunder have already defeated the Heat in the reverse fixture and will aim at narrowing the gap in their head-to-head record in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women to win the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website