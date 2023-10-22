The seventh game of the WBBL 2023 on October 23 will witness a face-off between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Adelaide Strikers commenced their campaign with a dominant win over Melbourne Stars, triumphing by 148 runs.

Batting first, Strikers posted 177, featuring a stellar performance from Katie who scored 86, complemented by Laura's 47 and captain Tahlia's quickfire 34 off 19 .

The bowlers, led by Megan Schutt and Amanda Wellington with three-wicket hauls each, along with contributions from Anesu and McGrath, dismissed the opposition for a mere 29.

Meanwhile, Melbourne faced a narrow defeat in their ooener against Brisbane Heat, falling short by six runs. Bowling first, they were handed a challenging target of 188.

While theey put up a commendable effort in their chase, they eventually fell short, resulting in their first loss of the campaign.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 7, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, Monday; 09:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne's Junction Oval has proven to be neutral, providing assistance to both batters and bowlers.

Batters can score runs at a good pace, while bowlers also find support. In the last game, both teams managed an above average score exceeding 180.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

It should be around 17°C with partly cloudy skies, humidity of 54% and a gentle 8 km/h breeze. There's no precipitation expected.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Erica Kershaw, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction

The two teams have a balanced head-to-head record, winning eight games. Despite a lackluster start to their WBBL campaign, Renegades face the Strikers who started the season on a positive note.

With the Strikers winning three of their last five head-to-head games, they're likely to hold an advantage.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website