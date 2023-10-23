Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 8, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will face off in the eighth game of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 on Tuesday, October 24 at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

Melbourne Stars kicked off their WBBL journey with a narrow two-run victory against the Sydney Sixers in their inaugural game. In their second game of the tournament, they were defeated by Adelaide Strikers by a massive margin of 148 runs in the reverse fixture of the upcoming encounter.

Adelaide Strikers faced the Melbourne Renegades in their previous encounter and suffered an 81-run defeat. They occupy the fourth position in the points table, boasting a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.675. In contrast, the Melbourne Stars find themselves in the sixth spot with a NRR of -3.650.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 8, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 24, 2023, Tuesday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne's Junction Oval is balanced, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. Batters can score in good numbers in the early exchanges, but bowlers experience increased movement as the game develops.

Notably, the team batting first has won the last two matches in the stadium.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

The temperature is expected to rise as high as 24°C with no chance of precipitation, and a comfortable humidity level of 27%. Cloudy skies are expected to be accompanied by a wind speed of 31 km/h, creating pleasant conditions for the game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Milly Illingworth

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction

The Melbourne Stars Women have won nine out of their 16 encounters against the Adelaide Strikers Women. However, the Strikers handed Melbourne Stars a comprehensive defeat in the reverse fixture.

Adelaide Strikers will look to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game further narrow the gap in the head-to-head records.

Prediction: The Adelaide Strikers Women to win.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website