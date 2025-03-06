Women’s Day Cup Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) is all set to host the Women’s Day Cup Quadrangular T20I Series, starting on Saturday, March 8. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 18.

Uganda Women, Hong Kong Women, Namibia Women, and Nepal Women are the four participating teams in the competition. Indu Barma will lead the Nepal Women's team, while Sune Wittmann will captain the Namibia Women.

Each team will play a total of six games in the league stage in a double round-robin format. The top two sides will make it to the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the third-place playoff encounter. Both the third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played on the same day.

Uganda Women's squad has good enough experience in the shortest format, playing 89 T20Is, winning 55, and losing 34. On the other hand, the Nepal Women’s team has the most experience in this format and will enter the campaign as strong favorites.

Namibia Women's team has played 85 T20Is, winning 52 and losing 32, with one encounter ending in a no result. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Women's team has played 80 T20Is, winning 45 games and losing 33 matches, with two encounters ending in a tie.

Women’s Day Cup Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 8

Match 1: Uganda Women vs Hong Kong Women, 12.30pm

Match 2: Namibia Women vs Nepal Women, 4.30pm

Sunday, March 9

Match 3: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 12.30pm

Match 4: Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women, 4.30pm

Monday, March 10

Match 5: Uganda Women vs Namibia Women, 12.30pm

Match 6: Nepal Women vs Hong Kong Women, 4.30pm

Wednesday, March 12

Match 7: Nepal Women vs Namibia Women, 12.30pm

Match 8: Hong Kong Women vs Uganda Women, 4.30pm

Thursday, March 13

Match 9: Namibia Women vs Hong Kong Women, 12.30pm

Match 10: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 4.30pm

Friday, March 14

Match 11: Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women, 12.30pm

Match 12: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 4.30pm

Sunday, March 16

Third Place Playoff: 12.30pm

Final: 4.30pm

Women’s Day Cup Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the live streaming of the Women’s Day Cup Quadrangular T20I Series 2025. Uganda Cricket Association's YouTube channel is likely to stream the event.

Women’s Day Cup Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

Nepal Women

Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Bindu Rawal, Riya Sharma, Mamta Chaudhary, Puja Mahato, Rajmati Aairee, Kabita Joshi, Rubina Chettri, Alisha Kumari Yadav (wk), Roma Thapa, Rachana Choudhary, Sana Praveen, Iswari Bista.

Namibia Women

Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Leigh-Marie Visser, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann (c), Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Sylvia Shihepo (wk), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Eveleen Kejarukua, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni.

Hong Kong Women

Natasha Miles (Captain), Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Karen Poon, Kary Chan, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shazad, Vanessa So and Yasmin Daswani.

Uganda Women

Janet Mbabazi (Captain), Consy Aweko, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Sarah Walaza, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume, Proscovia Alako, Malisa Ariokot, Irene Mutoni, Patricia Malemikia and Esther Iloku.

