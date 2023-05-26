Women's East Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

China, Hong Kong and Japan will lock horns in the 2023 edition of the Women's East Asia Cup. Each team will play the others twice in a double round-robin format, making it a total of four league games per team.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play the summit clash of the Women's East Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (May 28). All matches of the competition will be played at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou.

Women's East Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 25

China Women vs Hong Kong Women, 6:00 am

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women, 1:00 pm

Friday, May 26

China Women vs Hong Kong Women, 6:00 am

Japan Women vs China Women, 1:00 pm

Saturday, May 27

Hong Kong Women vs Japan Women, 6:00 am

China Women vs Japan Women, 1:00 pm

Sunday, May 28

Finals, 7:00 am

Women's East Asia Cup 2023: Live streaming details

The games of the Women's East Asia Cup 2023 won't be live streamed in India. Fans across the globe also won't be able to watch the games live either.

Women's East Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

China

Huang Zhuo, Jiaping Li, Yuanyuan Cai, Han Lili, Mengting Liu, Xiuli Jin, Zhang Xiangxue, Zi Mei, Jing Yang, Mingyue Zhu, Rongyu Zhao, Xinyu Chen, Xu Qian, Zheng Lili

Hong Kong

Emma Lai, Pull To, Shing Yan Dorothea Chan, Sin Yee Ho Cindy, Tammy Chu, Amanda Cheung, Betty Chan, Kary Chan (c), Heiley Lui (Wk), Lemon Cheung (Wk), Shanzeen Shahzad (Wk), Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Maryam Bibi

Japan

Ahilya Chandel, Erika Oda, Hinase Goto, Kiyo Fujikawa, Kurumi Ota, Mai Yanagida (c), Minami Yoshioka, Seika Sumi, Yukino Nakayama, Akari Nishimura (Wk), Ayumi Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda, Haruna Iwasaki, Nonoha Yasumoto

