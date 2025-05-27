Women's Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women’s Mdina Cup T20Is 2025, organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN), is scheduled to take place on May 28 and May 29. The four-match series will be played between Belgium Women and Switzerland Women.

Ad

All four games of the series will be played at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. Two games will be held on the opening day, at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM. The remaining two matches of the series will be played the following day.

Belgium Women last featured in a four-match T20I series against Luxembourg in May 2024. However, they failed to impress as they lost all four games of the series. Arussa IIahi emerged as the only positive for Belgium as she finished the series with 32 runs and four wickets.

Ad

Trending

Switzerland Women, on the other hand, have announced a balanced squad for the series. All the players will be eager to show their potential and skills on the international stage. However, they have a tough task ahead to face a comparatively experienced Belgium side.

On that note, let's take a look at the match schedule, complete squads of both teams, and the live streaming details for the Women’s Mdina Cup T20Is 2025.

Ad

Women's Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, May 28

1st T20I: Belgium-W vs Switzerland-W, 1:30 PM

2nd T20I: Belgium-W vs Switzerland-W, 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 29

3rd T20I: Belgium-W vs Switzerland-W, 1:30 PM

4th T20I: Belgium-W vs Switzerland-W, 5:30 PM

Women's Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Women's Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Ad

Women's Mdina Cup T20I 2025: Full Squads

Belgium-W

Aashita Gupta, Amina Diwan Ali, Arussa IIahi, Attia Diwan Ali, Rosemary Lister, Shabana IIahi, Shamma Diwan Ali, Shirin Dias, Shraddha Bhandari, Smriti Kaneria, Sruthi Yenamandra, Tripti Gore, Veera Redkar

Switzerland-W

Ananya Srinivasan, Danashi Medagoda, Franziska Kuenburg, Jacqui Edmiston, Laila Pickard, Meghna Rajan, Metty Holmes, Naina Saju, Natalie Clarke, Ramya Krishnamurthy, Samiha Dabholkatr, Saranya Kotha, Sejal Vinod

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️