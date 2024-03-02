Women's Super50 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 36th edition of the Women's Super50 Cup will be played from March 4 to 13, 2024.

The 50-over matches will be played at three venues in St. Kitts – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex. The tournament will start at 07:30 pm IST (10:00 am local time).

The six participating teams are Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas, Guyana, Jamaica, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, and Barbados. Trinidad and Tobago are the most successful team with 13 titles to their name.

Barbados are currently the defending champions (fourth in a row) of the Women’s Super50 Cup with five titles in their account. They finished at the top of the table last year, having remained unbeaten in all of their five matches.

Barbados’ Kyshona Knight was the top-scorer of the tournament with 240 runs in four innings while Qiana Joseph of Windward Islands led the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets.

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews is omitted from the Barbados roster, as she is currently playing for Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) in the 2024 WPL (Women’s Premier League) in India.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Women's Super50 Cup.

Women's Super50 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 4, Monday

Leeward Islands vs Guyana - 07:30 PM

Barbados vs Jamaica - 07:30 PM

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands - 07:30 PM

March 6, Wednesday

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica - 07:30 PM

Guyana vs Windward Islands - 07:30 PM

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Barbados - 07:30 PM

March 8, Friday

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Jamaica - 07:30 PM

Guyana vs Barbados - 07:30 PM

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands - 07:30 PM

March 11, Monday

Jamaica vs Windward Islands - 07:30 PM

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas - 07:30 PM

Barbados vs Leeward Islands - 07:30 PM

March 13, Wednesday

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Leeward Islands - 07:30 PM

Jamaica vs Guyana - 07:30 PM

Barbados vs Windward Islands - 07:30 PM

Women's Super50 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Windies Cricket YouTube channel will livestream all the Women's Super50 Cup 2024 matches.

Women's Super50 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Barbados

Kycia Knight (C), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Zaliya Camobelle, Shamilia Connell, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury.

Guyana

Shemaine Campbelle (C), Naomi Barkoye, Shabika Gajnabi, Trisha Hardat, Plaffianna Millington, Sheneta Grimmond, Realeanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Realeanna Grimmond, Cyanna Retemiah, Nyia Latchman.

Jamaica

Stafanie Taylor (C), Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean, Vanessa Watts, Keneshia Ferron, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chedean Nation, Kate Wilmott, Nicole Campbell, Celina Whyte, Abigail Bryce, Jaunel Deers, Jessica Garcia

Leeward Islands

Amanda Edwards (C), Terez Parker, Tyynetta McKoy, Reniece Boyce, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Shawnisha Hector, Tonya Martin, Chey-Anne Moses, Shebani Bhaskar, Kimberley Anthony, Jahzara Claxton, Divya Saxena, Saneldo Willett.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Divas

Britney Cooper (C), Steffie Soogrim, Karishma Ramharack, Djenaba Joseph, Kirbyina Alexander, Shunelle Sawh, Samara Ramnath, Selene Oneil, Shalini Samaroo, LeeAnn Kirby, KD Jazz Mitchell, Caneisha Isaac, Shanice Pascall, Brianna Harricharan.

Windward Islands

Afy Fletcher (C), Malika Edward, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Kimone Homer, Carena Noel, Jannelia Glasgow, Pearl Etienne, Earnisha Fontaine, Tracy Byron, Nerissa Crafton, Amiah Gilbert, Namiah Marcellin, Selena Ross.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App