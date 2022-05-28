Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022, Match 3, Denmark Women vs Sweden Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Denmark Women and Sweden Women play the third match of the Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground in Kolsva, Sweden.

This will be the first-ever T20I that will be played by Denmark Women. Therefore, it will be a good opportunity for them to showcase their talent and gain some experience. They will be keen to start with a win but face a tough challenge against Sweden Women.

Sweden Women, meanwhile, have started the tournament on a positive note and are unbeaten in both games they have played so far.

They beat the Norway Women in their first game by nine wickets. Sweden Women followed it up with another convincing win in the second game. They restricted Norway Women to just 76/9 as Gunjan Shukla stood out with two wickets. It was a comfortable chase for them as they got over the line with eight wickets to spare in 8.1 overs.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Match Details:

Match: Denmark Women vs Sweden Women, Match 3, Women’s T20I Nordic Cup.

Date and Time: May 28 2022, Saturday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva, Sweden.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to assist the bowlers. Overcast conditions will aid the bowlers and make it difficult for batters. Batters need to take time in the middle to score runs. The average score so far has been 67. Winning the toss and bowling first is the ideal choice here.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Weather Forecast

There will be a cloud cover throughout the game with 47% chances of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Probable XIs

Denmark Women

Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Nita Parmar Dalgaard, Annette Braarup Lyng, Kristine Rorsted Mos, Ane Manon Nilssonan, Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Anne-Sofie Brocksle, Charlotte Pallesen

Sweden Women

Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Anya Vaidya, Rashmi Somashekhar, Daisy Holm, Neeha Kayani, Gunjan Shukla (c), Sienna Linden, Signe Lundell, Surya Ravuri, Sofie Elmesido.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Match Prediction

Denmark Women will be eager to kickstart the tournament with a win. It will be interesting to see how they approach this contest.

Sweden Women have won both their games in the competition so far and come into this game with immense confidence. Their bowlers have been in good form and will be expected to repeat their performance.

Sweden Women are likely to continue their unbeaten run.

Prediction: Sweden Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee