Women’s U23 One Day Trophy 2025: Full schedule, match timings and live-streaming details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hosting the Women’s U23 One Day Trophy 2025 that got underway on Wednesday, March 5. A total of 36 teams will participate in this 50-over youth competition.

Ad

All 36 teams will be divided into six groups of six teams each. Defending champions Haryana will start off in the Elite A group alongside other teams, such as Saurashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, and Meghalaya.

UP, Karnataka, Goa, Jharkhand, J&K, and Mizoram are part of Group B, while Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Nagaland are in Group C. Group D has six teams, namely Uttarakhand, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Sikkim, and Bihar are in Group E, while Andhra, Mumbai, Baroda, Vadodara, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu are part of Group F. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 26.

Women’s U23 One Day Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 5

Match 1: Kerala vs Punjab, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 2: Haryana vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 3: Meghalaya vs Odisha, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 4: J & K vs Jharkhand, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 5: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 6: Goa vs Mizoram, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 7: Maharashtra vs Pondicherry, Mahajhan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 8: Delhi vs Bengal, GMSSS Sec-26 Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 9: Gujarat vs Nagaland, Tau Devi Lal - PKL, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 10: Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad, Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:00 AM

Match 11: Assam vs Uttarakhand, Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, 9:00 AM

Match 12: Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Sehwag International School, Jhajjar, 9:00 AM

Match 13: Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 14: Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 15: Bihar vs Tripura, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 16: Manipur vs Vidarbha, MCA Ground 2, Gahunje, Pune, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 17: Andhra vs Mumbai, Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Match 18: Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Friday, March 7

Match 19: Odisha vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 20: Haryana vs Kerala, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 21: Meghalaya vs Punjab, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 22: Goa vs Karnataka, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 23: J & K vs Uttar Pradesh, St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 24: Jharkhand vs Mizoram, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 25: Delhi vs Gujarat, Mahajhan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 26: Bengal vs Pondicherry, GMSSS Sec-26 Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 27: Maharashtra vs Nagaland, Tau Devi Lal - PKL, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 28: Assam vs Himachal Pradesh, Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:00 AM

Match 29: Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, 9:00 AM

Match 30: Arunachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Sehwag International School, Jhajjar, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 31: Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 32: Rajasthan vs Sikkim, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 33: Bihar vs Chandigarh, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 34: Baroda vs Mumbai, MCA Ground 2, Gahunje, Pune, 9:00 AM

Match 35: Andhra vs Manipur, Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Match 36: Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha, Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Sunday, 9 March 2025

Match 37: Punjab vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 38: Kerala vs Meghalaya, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 39: Haryana vs Odisha, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 40: Jharkhand vs Karnataka, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 41: J & K vs Mizoram, St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 42: Goa vs Uttar Pradesh, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 43: Delhi vs Maharashtra, Mahajhan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 44: Nagaland vs Pondicherry, GMSSS Sec-26 Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 45: Bengal vs Gujarat, Tau Devi Lal - PKL, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 46: Assam vs Hyderabad, Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:00 AM

Match 47: Arunachal Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh, Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, 9:00 AM

Match 48: Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Sehwag International School, Jhajjar, 9:00 AM

Match 49: Chandigarh vs Madhya Pradesh, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 50: Bihar vs Sikkim, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 51: Rajasthan vs Tripura, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 52: Mumbai vs Vidarbha, MCA Ground 2, Gahunje, Pune, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 53: Manipur vs Tamil Nadu, Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Match 54: Andhra vs Baroda, Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Match 55: Kerala vs Odisha, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 56: Meghalaya vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 57: Haryana vs Punjab, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 58: Goa vs J & K, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 59: Karnataka vs Mizoram, St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 60: Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 61: Gujarat vs Pondicherry, Mahajhan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 62: Delhi vs Nagaland, GMSSS Sec-26 Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 63: Bengal vs Maharashtra, Tau Devi Lal - PKL, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 64: Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh, Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:00 AM

Match 65: Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam, Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, 9:00 AM

Match 66: Hyderabad vs Uttarakhand, Sehwag International School, Jhajjar, 9:00 AM

Match 67: Sikkim vs Tripura, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Ad

Thursday, 13 March 2025

Match 68: Haryana vs Meghalaya, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 69: Odisha vs Punjab, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 70: Kerala vs Saurashtra, CAP Ground 4, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 71: Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh, Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 72: Goa vs Jharkhand, St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 73: J & K vs Karnataka, KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum, 9:00 AM

Match 74: Bengal vs Nagaland, Mahajhan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 75: Gujarat vs Maharashtra, GMSSS Sec-26 Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 76: Delhi vs Pondicherry, Tau Devi Lal - PKL, Chandigarh, 9:00 AM

Match 77: Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, 9:00 AM

Match 78: Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, 9:00 AM

Match 79: Chhattisgarh vs Assam, Sehwag International School, Jhajjar, 9:00 AM

Match 80: Bihar vs Rajasthan, Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 81: Chandigarh vs Tripura, VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Match 82: Madhya Pradesh vs Sikkim, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, 9:00 AM

Ad

Match 83: Andhra vs Tamil Nadu, MCA Ground 2, Gahunje, Pune, 9:00 AM

Match 84: Baroda vs Vidarbha, Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Match 85: Manipur vs Mumbai, Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground, Pune, 9:00 AM

Monday, 17 March 2025

Pre Quarter Final 1: ICON Cricket Academy Ground, Jagiroad, Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Pre Quarter Final 2: ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Pre Quarter Final 3: ICON Cricket Academy Ground, Jagiroad, Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Pre Quarter Final 4: ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Ad

Thursday, 20 March 2025

Quarter Final 1: ICON Cricket Academy Ground, Jagiroad, Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Quarter Final 2: ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Friday, 21 March 2025

Quarter Final 3: ICON Cricket Academy Ground, Jagiroad, Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Quarter Final 4: ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Monday, 24 March 2025

Semi Final 1: ICON Cricket Academy Ground, Jagiroad, Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Semi Final 2: ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Final: ICON Cricket Academy Ground, Jagiroad, Guwahati, 9:00 AM

Ad

Women’s U23 One Day Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not have access to the live streaming of the Women’s U23 One Day Trophy 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️