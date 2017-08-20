World XI squad will be announced in 2-3 days, says PCB Chairman

The T20I matches will most likely take place in September.

What's the story?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi opened up about the World XI who will tour Pakistan later this year and claimed that the squad would be announced within a couple of days.

"I am telling you the World eleven will come to Pakistan. I can tell you this notable players from all member countries of the ICC will be in the World eleven," he told a gathering in Lahore on Friday.

"Once the World eleven comes to Lahore the Sri Lankan team will also come and it will open the doors for more teams to come to Pakistan," Sethi said.

"We will announce the names of the players in the World eleven side in the next 2 to 3 days," he added.

In case you didn't know..

A few months ago, the International Cricket Council supported PCB's plea to host three T20 internationals against a world XI side which would take place at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

According to reports, former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene will lead the World XI side for the matches which could take place in September.

The details:

Ever since the infamous terrorist attack on the touring Sri Lankan bus back in 2009, international cricket in the country is on a long-stretched hiatus. The Pakistan cricket team have gone on to play matches against various oppositions at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates or Dubai.

However, cricket has slowly begun to come back to Pakistan with the final of the previous Pakistan Super League being held in Lahore.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed went on to say that such a series could pave the way for countries to tour Pakistan once again in the future.

What's next?

The T20I series which will be granted international status is still in development and will most likely take place in September.

Author's take:

Such a series would be a big boost to Pakistan cricket. With a lot of international cricketers set to tour Pakistan as a part of the World XI, it could surely bring about a change in the mindset of all the nations who have been reluctant to tour Pakistan.

It has been eight years since the terrorist attack and it is important that each country moves on and ensures international cricket makes a return to the sub-continent nation.