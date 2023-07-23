WZ vs NEZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Deodhar Trophy match - July 24, 2023

West Zone (WZ) and North East Zone (NEZ) lock horns in the second game of the Deodhar Trophy at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry, on Monday (July 24).

West Zone have an impressive track record of winning the prestigious competition on 13 occasions, which makes them the second most successful side in competition history.

They will be led by Priyank Panchal this time. West Zone boast a lot of exciting talent with Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube, who could create a significant impact. North East Zone, mweanwhile, will be led by Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam. They're yet to win competition.

As the excitement builds up, here are three players you could consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your WZ vs NEZ Dream11 team.

#3 Imliwati Lemtur (NEZ) - 7 Credits

North East Zone will rely heavily on their all-rounder Imliwati Lemtur. The bowling all-rounder has scalped 36 wickets and scored 224 runs in 30 List A games.

However, Lemtur’s playing style presents a certain level of risk, making him an interesting and daring captaincy choice to explore in your WZ vs NEZ Dream11 team.

#2 Shivam Dube (WZ) - 8.5 Credits

Shivam Dube is coming into the Deodhar Trophy after a successful IPL season with CSK. The batting all-rounder looked in top notch form and will look to continue his good form.

In 33 List A innings, Dube has scored 803 runs at an average of 38.23 and picked up 36 scalps from 43 innings. He could be a promising captaincy choice in your WZ vs NEZ Dream11 team.

#1 Rahul Tripathi (WZ) - 8.5 Credits

Rahul Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the promising talents in the domestic circuit. In the last VHT season, he scored 524 runs at an average of 87.33. The top-order batter should be an exciting player to watch out for.

Tripathi has 1782 runs in 52 List A innings at an average close to 38 with four centuries and ten fifties. He could be a valuable and impactful captaincy choice in your WZ vs NEZ Dream11 team.

