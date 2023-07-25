Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 17, Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 17 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Durban Qalandars take on the Harare Hurricanes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Durban Qalandars have played six games so far and won four of those. They faced the Joburg Buffaloes in their last game and beat them in a thriller of a contest to get back to winning ways. They will look to repeat their performance in their next game on Wednesday, July 26.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Tim Seifert (46), Craig Ervine (30*), and Asif Ali (31*) helped them post 121 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and picked up five wickets in total to restrict the Buffaloes to 119 to win the game by two runs.

The Harare Hurricanes have also played six games and managed to win three of those. They faced the Cape Town Samp Army in their previous fixture and it went down to the super over and the Hurricanes emerged victorious. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Donavon Ferreria was the lone warrior with the bat for the Hurricanes as he scored 87* off 33 balls to take his side to 115/6. The Samp Army also scored 115 in their 10 overs to take the game to the super over.

Nandre Burger bowled brilliantly for the Hurricanes to concede on seven runs in the super over before Mohammad Nabi and Ferreira took their side across the line with one ball to spare.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes, Match 17, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Pitch Report

The deck at the Harare Sports Club is a well-balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The spinners are expected to get some purchase if they bowl with the right speeds.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 8 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Probable XIs

Durban Qalandars

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Asif Ali, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (c), George Linde, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir

Harare Hurricanes

Probable XI

Robin Uthappa (wk), Evin Lewis, Regis Chakabva, Eoin Morgan (c), Donavon Ferreira, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both the Durban Qalandars and the Harare Hurricanes are coming off thrilling wins in their respective previous encounters and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum when they face each other on Wednesday.

Harare Hurricanes look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Harare Hurricanes to win this clash of Zim Afro T10 2023

Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

