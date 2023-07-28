Zim Afro T10 2023, Qualifier 1, Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

In the playoffs of the inaugural Zim Afro T10, Durban Qalandars lock horns with Joburg Buffaloes in the first qualifier at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Qalandars finished the league stage atop the points table. They won five of their eight games to finish with ten points. They beat the Bulawayo Braves in their last league game and will look to continue that momentum.

Batting first, only Asif Ali (32) and George Linde (28*) got into double digits as they finished on 10308. They then restricted the Braves to 96-7, with Tendai Chatara finishing with figures of 3-9 in his two overs.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, turned the tables around to make the knockouts of the Zim Afro T10 2023. They won three games on the trot to end the league stage in second position. They beat Harare Hurricanes comprehensively to finish in the top two.

Mohammad Hafeez and Noor Ahmad grabbed two wickets each to restrict the Hurricanes to 81-7. Tom Banton (31*) and Will Smeed (44*) contributed in the chase as the Buffaloes got across the line in 6.4 overs. They will look to repeat that performance on Friday.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Details

Match: Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, Qualifier 1, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, Friday; 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club looks to be a good one to bat on. Batters enjoy their time in the middle, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Probable XIs

Durban Qalandars

Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine (c), Nick Welch, George Linde, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Daryn Dupavillon

Joburg Buffaloes

Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Ravi Bopara, Will Smeed, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Prediction

Both the Qalandars and Buffaloes are coming off a win in their previous game and will be high in confidence. Expect a cracking contest as both teams are evenly matched.

The Buffaloes have looked good in their last few games, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Buffaloes to win

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

