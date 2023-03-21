ZIM vs NED Head-to-Head stats and records you need to know before Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 2023 ODI series

The Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI series will begin today in Harare. Both teams have no chance of earning a direct ticket to the Cricket World Cup 2023, but they will aim to avoid finishing last in the Super League.

The Netherlands are currently last in the 13-team points table with only two wins from 19 matches. The Dutch have suffered a defeat in each of their last five ODIs. On the other side, Zimbabwe hold the 12th spot, having won four out of their 21 games.

Before the series between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands begins, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

Netherlands lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against Zimbabwe by 2-1. The two nations met for the first time back in the 2003 World Cup, where Zimbabwe recorded a 99-run victory.

16 years later, the Netherlands hosted Zimbabwe for two ODIs and beat the African nation in both games. Zimbabwe's Harare Sports Club will play host to an ODI series between these two teams.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Zimbabwe - 1

Matches won by The Netherlands - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

ZIM vs NED head-to-head record in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against the Netherlands on Zimbabwean soil. Their 2003 World Cup match happened at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, where the home side won by 99 runs, thanks to Brian Murphy's three-wicket haul.

Not a single player from that Zimbabwe vs Netherlands game is currently active in international cricket. The current group of players will take on each other on Zimbabwean soil for the first time in 2023.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Zimbabwe - 1

Matches won by The Netherlands - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI matches

When Zimbabwe toured the Netherlands for two ODIs in 2019, the Dutch team won both the games while batting second.

Roelof van der Merwe's half-century helped the Netherlands win the second ODI by three wickets, and in the game before that, Max O'Dowd's unbeaten 86-run knock guided the Dutch team home with seven wickets in hand.

Before the two teams lock horns in Harare, here's a summary of the last three Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI matches:

NED (291/7) beat ZIM (290/6) by 3 wickets, June 21, 2019. NED (208/3) beat ZIM (205/8) by 7 wickets, June 19, 2019. ZIM (301/8) beat NED (202/9) by 99 runs, Feb 28, 2003.

