Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series will begin shortly. It will be a three-match series, where Sikandar Raza will captain Zimbabwe, and Paul Stirling will lead Ireland.

The Irish team recently suffered a 1-2 series defeat in the ODI format against Zimbabwe. They will be keen to bounce back by winning the upcoming T20I series. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will aim to continue their dominance and delight their home fans by winning the T20I series at the Harare Sports Club.

Talented names like Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Burl, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, and Neil Rock will be in action during the Zimbabwe vs Ireland series. On that note, here's everything you need to know before the three-match series gets underway.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series full schedule

The T20I series will start at 5.00 pm IST on February 22. The next two matches will take place on February 23 and 25. Harare Sports Club will be the venue for all three matches.

1st T20I - February 22, 5.00 pm IST.

2nd T20I - February 23, 5.00 pm IST.

3rd T20I - February 25, 5.00 pm IST.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series match timings

As per Local Time, the matches will begin at 1.30 pm. In India, the start time will be 5.00 pm IST, while as per GMT, the games will start at 11.30 am.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I series 2025 squads

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Newman Nyamhuri, Tinotenda Maposa, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, and Nyasha Mayavo.

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I series 2025 live streaming

India: FanCode.

