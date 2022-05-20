Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played on May 21 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The series is currently level at 1-1.

Zimbabwe won the first game of the five-match series following which the Namibian side bounced back in the second game. A good all-round performance saw them win the game comprehensively.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as none of the batters managed to adapt to the conditions, finishing their innings on 122/8.

Craig Williams opened the innings for Namibia and played a well-composed innings of 62* to help his side get across the line with two overs to spare. The hosts only managed to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 3rd T20I, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 21 2022, Saturday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The average score on this surface is 153. The batters can hit through the line once they get set. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bulawayo is expected to range between seven and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

In the second T20I, Milton Shumba top-scored with 29 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them finishing their innings on 122. Tendai Chatara and Luke Jongwe picked up one wicket each but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandan Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga

Namibia

David Wiese picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Jan Frylinck, who finished with two scalps as they restricted the hosts to 122 in the second T20I. Craig Williams at the top of the order remained unbeaten on 62 and helped his side chase down the total with two overs to spare.

Probable XI

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Prediction

Expect a cracking game on Saturday as both Zimbabwe and Namibia will come out all guns blazing. That said, Namibia have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel

