Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on November 13. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will host this encounter.

The first game saw Bangladesh Women walk past Zimbabwe Women to get an early lead in the series. It was a dismal batting performance from the hosts as they suffered a heavy loss in their first game.

After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe Women failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 48 in the 24th over. Only Precious Marange got into double digits as Bangladesh bowlers ran through the Zimbabwean batting lineup.

It was a daunting task ahead of the hosts to defend 49 and they tried their level best. They sent both Bangladeshi openers back to the pavilion but there weren’t enough runs to defend as Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase.

Bangladesh chased down the total in the 11th over with eight wickets in hand. The hosts need to play out of their skin in the second game to keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI, Bangladesh Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2021

Date and Time: November 13th 2021, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The batters, once set, can play their strokes freely. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Bulawayo are expected to range between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

A disappointing performance from the batters saw them get bowled out at 48. Precious Marange top-scored with 17 as the other batters failed to get going. Esther Mbofana and Marrange picked up one wicket each but failed to defend the total. The hosts need some contributions from their batters in their next outing.

Probable XI

Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana

Bangladesh Women

The bowlers were sensational as they set things up nicely for them in the first ODI. Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter picked up three wickets each as they knocked over Zimbabwe Women on 48. The visitors chased down the total, losing two wickets, and will be eager to repeat their performance on Saturday.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nuzhat Tasnia (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun (c), Nahida Akter

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh Women were brilliant in their first game and didn't give the hosts any chance in the game. The Zimbabwe Women need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive on Saturday.

Bangladesh Women look strong on paper and are expected to seal the series with one game to go.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket’s YouTube Channel

