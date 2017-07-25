Indian Cue Masters launched, 25 stars picked during players’ draft

by Press Release News 25 Jul 2017, 23:48 IST

The League was formally launched at a dazzling ceremony here by the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India and Sportzlive Entertainment, its rights holders and organisers on Tuesday, in the presence of top players like 16 times World Snooker and Billiard Champion, Pankaj Advani and Asian Women’s Snooker Champion Bronze Medalist, Vidya Pillai.

Called Cue Slam -- Indian Cue Masters League, it hopes to not only bring entertainment to the fans but to also inspire them to take up the sport in a big way. As many as 25 players were picked during the players’ draft earlier in the day, with marquee players being picked at $15,000 USD.

The inaugural season is to be played in Ahmedabad from August 19 to 25 and the matches will be broadcast live on Sony ESPN from 6-8.30 PM and are expected to catch the fancy of cue enthusiasts.

It will be a five team affair with franchises from leading cities across the country competing for honours. The teams from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad have been christened as Delhi Dons, Chennai Sharks, Gujarat Kings, Bengaluru Buddies and Hyderabad Hustlers.

Pankaj Advani, India's ace cueist, expressed his delight at the launch of the League and declared that it would be a huge hit in the country. “India has many highly talented players but they haven’t had the platform to showcase their skills till now,” he said. “A format like this will excite the fans and I see it becoming a very popular sport very soon,” he added.

BSFI President PVK Mohan was understandably excited too. “It is a matter of huge pride for us that we are able to host a league of our own. This will not only raise the profile of the game but also make it financially strong. I am quite sure Cue Slam will be a great experience for, both, the fans and the players.”

Sportzlive Entertainment, who are also the official license holders of the Premier Badminton League, have acquired long-term rights for Cue Slam. While BSFI will provide technical support and help in acquiring players, Sportzlive will be responsible for managing and executing the league.

“Cue Sports is a widely played by people across age groups in the entire world. Indian players have done very well at the global stage but have not been to garner the kind of fan-following or adulation that they truly deserve,” Atul Pande, Managing Director of Sportzlive said. “The sport itself caters to a niche crowd. But the League will break barriers and become popular amongst the masses. We will realise this potential by running it most efficiently, and also make it one of the most professionally-managed Leagues in the country,” he added.

Executive Director of Sportzlive Prasad Mangipudi outlined the vision for the League, saying: “We will expand the fan base by engaging the youth. We believe Cue Slam has a great future and it will offer an exciting platform to everyone who has ever held a cue stick.”

Cue Slam will be played on a round robin cum knock-out format. Each tie will consist of five matches with three 6 Red snooker and two 9 Ball pool matches per tie. Each franchise will have five players (1 Icon player, 1 Female player, 3 men players, with a stipulation that a minimum of three Indians will be in the team).

