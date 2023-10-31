"Running, Yoga and regular practice is a must to keep yourself fresh" - Bhaskar Balachandra credits fitness regimen for success at elite level

The 37th National Games of India began on October 25, 2023, and is set to conclude on November 9, 2023. There are over 25 disciplines and 53 different sports taking place in the fortnight-long event in Goa.

Billiards and Snooker form the Cue Sports discipline and 52-year-old Bhaskar Balachandra from Karnataka has already proved to be a standout performer in billiards.

The veteran clinched the gold medal in the Men's Billiards 100up format on Monday, October 30, when he defeated Maharashtra's Rohan Jambusaria 3-1 at the Peddem Indoor Stadium. The win thwarted Maharashtra's attempt to extend their lead at the top of the medal table and Bhaskar added Karnataka's 14th gold medal.

In the 1997 National Games in Bengaluru, Bhaskar had won the bronze medal. However, billiards was then only a demonstrative sport and was axed from subsequent tournaments.

Now, the sport is making its competitive debut and Bhaskar Balachandra is still present on the circuit, performing brilliantly amid younger competition. He credits his success and longevity to his intense fitness routine, which included running 5-6 km every day, followed by a 3-hour-long solo practice session. Post that, he spent a couple of hours sparring with his practice partners.

"Running, Yoga and regular practice is a must to keep yourself fresh throughout the day," Bhaskar said.

He was critical of the scheduling in Billiards, stating that one had to commit 10-12 hours of practice in a single day.

“You need to be sharp and fresh as you go higher and keep winning matches," he added.

"We need a huge boost from the government and all stakeholders" - Bhaskar Balachandra's realistic outlook towards billiards

Bhaskar Balachandra has had to juggle his duties as a billiards champion and a businessman managing his family's profession of selling silk sarees.

Now, Bhaskar has had to shift priorities to his business. Nevertheless, he spends almost three hours a day on training and practice.

“Despite all the training that goes behind winning a National Games medal, I have never really considered myself a full-time professional player as I have to juggle between my work and my game,” he said.

Bhaskar was optimistic about the future of billiards in India, stating that tier 1 and 2 cities had seen immense growth. The rise of accessible clubs aided this phenomenon, according to him.

“The trend of local Snooker and Billiards clubs has made this sport accessible to everyone. This will be beneficial to churn out more professional players at the elite level,” he added.

The sport of Billiards gained momentum in 2003 when public sector companies began recruiting cue sportsmen. However, Bhaskar believes more hard work needs to be done as only 5-10% of players get jobs and play professionally.

“We need a huge boost from the government and all stakeholders for more growth in Billiards and Snooker so that people can make a career in it,” he concluded.