This is the federation's job: Pankaj Advani talks about how he has been trying to popularize cue in India

3-time IBSF World Snooker Champion Pankaj Advani explained the process of how he and his team were trying to take cue sports to the grassroots level in India. Advani revealed that they had reached many students through the Cue Schools by Pankaj Advani (CSPA) initiative.

However, Advani also believed that The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) has a part to play in popularizing cue sports in the country. The 35-year-old from Pune pointed out that a few champion cue players could emerge from the nation. Hence, there was a need to popularize it among the youngsters.

We want to take this game to school students: Pankaj Advani explains the motive behind CSPA

Was really excited to see how well these kids have picked up snooker at Delhi Public School, Sarjapur, Bangalore under the able guidance of my friend Sasha Sambi. Hoping to create future champions through the ‘Cue Schools by Pankaj Advani’ initiative! #cspa #grassroots #snooker pic.twitter.com/PWhNsMkR6h — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) April 20, 2019

Pankaj Advani has been extremely successful in the world of cue sports. Many youngsters in India play billiards and snooker only for recreational purposes. However, Advani wishes to develop future champions from the country through this initiative.

When asked about how he tried to popularize cue sports in the nation, Pankaj replied:

"To be honest, this is the federation's job. In my limited capacity as a player, because I'll still play at least for the next 10-15 years, we have started an initiative called the CSPA - Cue Schools by Pankaj Advani, where we want to take this game to school students, to the grassroots level."

"Lot of youngsters love playing this sport, or they watch it live on television or streaming, but they don't have access to those facilities," he continued.

Pankaj Advani feels there is a need to teach cue sports to youngsters because there could be a hidden talent in any individual. The CSPA aims to reach out to international schools that were open to include cue sports as a part of their curriculum. However, the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow them to work in the last few months.

Advertisement

Congratulations to @PankajAdvani247 on the launch of the Cue Schools by Pankaj Advani The first establishment is at DPS East Bengaluru. Through the cue schools, Pankaj aspires to create a platform for kids to take up the sport and also give India it’s next world champion. #champ pic.twitter.com/u5FxAcIe59 — Baseline Ventures (@baselineventure) January 9, 2019

Besides, Advani also explained how a new audience could be attracted to billiards and snooker.