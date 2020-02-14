4 reasons why India should take up darts

Tamil Nadu's Nitin Kumar in action

Darts is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. India is one of the fastest-growing nations in the world. Yet, there is a lot of work to be done if India are to mainstream the sport of darts.

The widespread selling of dartboards would be a start, but in some areas that doesn't seem to be a problem. With the modernisation of the nation has come the chance for all areas to become darts hot spots, which inevitably produces odd players with talent despite the nation's lack of interest in general.

But why should that change? Darts is a simple game and takes little to learn the rules. The skill is easy to learn but immense once mastered and the accuracy involved in this sport is matched by no other.

The maths involved makes any regular darts player look like a mathematical genius to others once combinations are learned via repetition on how to finish certain numbers. A player starts from 501 points and goes down by hitting numbers to 0, having to finish on a double.

Ask any darts player how to finish 131 and they will tell you treble 20, treble 13 and double 16, which might confuse you, but once you start to play the game such things become simple to pluck out of the air.

Some other Asian nations, such as Japan and the Philippines have taken to darts like a duck to water, now producing top-class talents like Seigo Asada and new two-time back to back women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki from Japan and Lourence Ilagan and Noel Malicdem from the Philippines.

So when darts is so big in the continent now with marketing and new opportunities sent their way by the biggest organisation, why hasn't India leapt into the world of darts? Let's take a look at why India should grow darts nationwide, which players in India are currently have made an impact, how India's new tournament called the 'Darts Premier League' figures into the equation and where to go next.

#4 It's fun and quick to understand

The Darts World Championships at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Darts is a sport worth investing in for the future because it's fun, and once darts takes off in a nation, it takes off. Ask Germany, who are the prime example of darts mania gone crazy, and now the nation is host to many major darts tournaments, including European Tour, the World Cup and the European Championship finals, having previously hosted Premier League nights in the past.

The nation now have darts second only in sports popularity to football, a phenomenon matched by the Netherlands, and the fever has spread to neighbours Austria, who will host the World Series of Darts Finals, hoping their local hero and darts superstar Mensur Suljovic will reign supreme come the end.

If India pick up the sport, there is no reason why the World Series of Darts can't deviate from the USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Scandanavia and Germany to visit India.

There are no barriers. Darts isn't a sport affected that any characteristic and anyone can pick it up very quickly. A common phrase is 'darts is an easy sport to play, but a hard sport to play well', so it's easy to start and get competitive, but only the dedicated and mentally strong can succeed at the best level and are rewarded for the work put in. It is unlikely large numbers of people in India will be immediately naturally talented given the nation's inexperience with the sport historically.

There's lots of interest and money in modern-day darts. Every continent has bought into the sport and opportunities are growing for any country which wants it. Brazil now have a top player with Brazil's Diogo Portela and Africa have a tour card holder in South Africa's Devon Petersen, so even in the most obscure darts nations, superstars can emerge; and it only takes one to send the nation darts crazy and into the World Cup.

South Africa and Brazil took their spots in the 32-nation affair and Portugal look to become the next smaller darts nation to take their place after Jose de Sousa set the darting world alight in non-televised tournaments last year having claimed his tour card.

