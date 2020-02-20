Darts: Top 3 players who can still qualify for the PDC World Championships

Tipton's darts ace Jamie 'Yozza' Hughes in action.

Despite many high profile players who fell agonisingly short of gaining a PDC professional tour card and plenty of top-class players who didn't even attempt to get one this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to wait an entire year to make their mark in the PDC.

Avenues are still open to get to the Alexandra Palace in December for top class throwers include Regional qualifiers, which could provide tempting for nationals and both the Challenge Tour and Development Tour which could also prove very profitable for those who take their chances.

The only huge name missing from the following list is Scott Mitchell, currently top of the Challenge Tour, as it could be more realistic that he reached the major event when competing on the Pro Tour all year and having the number one spot in the Challenge Tour to potentially fall back on if needed.

#3 Corey Cadby

Australia's feisty competitor Corey Cadby could make a sensational return to Ally Pally in 2021.

2019 was an absolute disaster year for 'King' Cadby. Despite winning a tour card he had to retire it for the 2020 season due to legal troubles causing lack of availability. It's hardly a surprise that the Australian has been caught up in this trouble given his regular antics on stage and larger than life character, despite being lauded by some as a very admirable person when cameras are off.

There are two potential ways for Cadby to get back into World Championship action. The Development tour is no longer a viable option for the 24-year-old Tasmanian but there are up to three spots for Australian regional qualifiers and it would be far more convenient for Corey after a tough year away from his home nation.

#2 John Part

John Part recorded a monumental victory over Phil Taylor in the 2003 final.

Alright, this one might be very hopeful to put it lightly, but we cannot rule out a potential return for the legend of darts John Part. Still being active on the North American darts circuit and sitting currently at eleventh in the rankings system means 'Darth Maple' isn't a million miles away from a sensational World Championship return and one good year could see him bolt to the top of the regional table.

The one barrier, ironically, may be his involvement in the commentary box, which has been extensive as a part of Sky Sports over the last few seasons. He hasn't let media commitments stop his chances in the past though, appearing for Canada in the World Cup multiple times in recent years while still attempting Q-School yearly. The Canadian definitely still has the hunger for more success and who would really bet against him going for one more big hurrah?

#1 Richard Veenstra

Richard Veenstra is one of the Netherlands' premier players.

Despite this pick possibly appearing to be confusing to some people, it is very hard to refute the logistics of this one. Veenstra has been a BDO mainstay the last few years but appears pretty elusive in the early parts of the BDO season, with his only tournament appearance being in the Dutch Open, which is actually no longer a BDO event.

The main argument for his potential appearance is the PDC West Europe qualifier, where PDC tour card holders who have not already qualified and every other major European player goes for broke for the one available spot. 'Flyers' would be one of the very best to enter though and would stand a very good chance of sneaking his way through to a first PDC World Championship appearance.

