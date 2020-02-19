Darts UK Open: Top 5 new players to watch out for

Former BDO champion Scott Waites will make his first major appearance in the PDC.

With the first PDC major title only weeks away, we look at some of the new faces who could make a big impact in their first big television tournament of the year. The UK Open includes all 128 professional tour card holders, meaning we will pick five to look out for from all the tour card winners at 2020 Q School, as well as the confirmed amateur qualifiers.

Some honourable mentions go to Croatia's soft-tip champion Boris Krčmar, Wales's Nick Kenny, who is fast becoming a challenger for the title of best 180 hitter in the world, Scott Waites, who is a former two time BDO World Champion, super-talented thrower Callan Rydz and Challenge Tour qualifiers Cameron Menzies and Kyle McKinstry.

This year there are two ladies in the competition, Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock. Ashton qualifies as a tour card holder, the first female player ever to accomplish this, and Sherrock won the first Wolverhampton amateur qualifier. We have not chosen either of these two as it is well publicised that they will both be in action and many are eagerly awaited their appearances.

#5 Jason Lowe

Jason Lowe won his tour card on the first opportunity.

If you are only a casual viewer of darts and this name rings a bell, you're thinking of John Lowe. Jason isn't quite at that level yet, but he's making a very good name for himself in the floor tournaments after a superb Q-School.

Having made appearances in European Tour events in the past, Lowe is one of the most experienced new players and never seems to be fazed by his opponent, having already twice claimed the scalps of players such as James Wade, Dave Chisnall and Adrian Lewis.

