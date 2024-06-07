Nitin Kumar wins maiden WDF title at Mongolia Open

Nitin Kumar has emerged victorious at the 2024 Mongolia Open, and with it, clinched his World Darts Federation (WDF) title. Kumar put in strong performances to reach the final, where he faced off against Alain Abiabi. He produced checkouts of 74, 96, and 98 as he won 5-2 with an 87.52 average to beat the 43-year-old to the crown.

This was redemption for the Indian, who came close to clinching the title last year. Odkhuu Khundaganai, who ousted veteran Paul Lim in the Round of 16, beat Kumar to the trophy, registering an 82.5 average with a 17-darter.

The Indian has shown good form in recent months. At the Hornbill Darts Masters (HDC) in December, he won the championship in the open singles category, with Vikeheilie Suohu finishing as the runner-up.

The HDC is a prestigious event whose importance rose further when the Indian Darts Council (IDC) recognized it as a National Ranking Event.

Trending

Nitin Kumar: A brief profile

Born on November 14, 1985, Nitin Kumar hails from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and took to darts at a young age. His passion for the sport made him excel at national and international arenas.

Qualifying for the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship was one of his first big achievements, as it made him one of the few Indian players to achieve the feat. He, however, could not make an impact there as he made an opening-round exit following defeat to Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Over the years, he has taken part in several prestigious events, including the World Cup of Darts, and has won titles in many events, including the Dubai Duty Free Masters.

His love for the sport sees Kumar work hard to promote it in India. Nicknamed the ‘The Bengal Royal’, he has worked hard over the years to mentor young players and work with many organizations to increase interest in the sport.