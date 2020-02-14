Premier League of Darts 2020: Predicting the final top four

Michael van Gerwen seems to finally be getting used to his new darts.

After an astounding first weekend which saw some tantalising clashes, including the return of Scotland's John Henderson to native Aberdeen after last year's incredible match with Michael van Gerwen, we look at the chances of each of the nine Premier League players and predict the final league standings, which will determine the four players who will battle it out to lift the title at the O2 in May.

Glen Durrant and Nathan Aspinall are currently top after the debutantes both sealed 7-3 wins last week. 'Duzza' defeated his adopted arch-rival Michael Smith in a wonderful exhibition of doubles while Aspinall vanquished challenger John Henderson despite a rough crowd for the world No.8.

Another man in for a tough reception was Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney, who couldn't fully deal with Gary Anderson's loud support as the former two-time back-to-back World Champion ran out a 7-5 winner. The only draw of the nights' action was between Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross, in a scrappy contest, although there was good scoring and some high checkouts.

The most high-profile match of the night was the World Championship final rematch where Michael van Gerwen escaped some missed opportunities from Peter Wright early on to win 7-5.

On that note, here's an analysis piece on the prospective stars who could make the playoffs and those who might miss the bus.

Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson is getting back to his best in 2020.

After an impressive start to the year at the Masters and a first title of the year at the Players Championship floor events on Saturday, Gary Anderson looks to have completely flipped around his form from 2019. A player of undoubted class and talent, Anderson had to withdraw last year with a back injury, starting the concept of challengers as replacements for the tenth player

After a good 7-5 win against Daryl Gurney on the first night, Gary will be targetting a play-off spot in a competition where he wasn't sure how it would go. A very good season could await 'the Flying Scotsman' as Anderson gets his game back on track, so it would be no surprise to see the smooth thrower finish in the top four or even at the league's summit.

Predicted Final League position: 2nd (Will qualify for the playoffs)

