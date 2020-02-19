Top 10 nations which have impressed in darts

Glen Durrat in action

Since the 1980s, darts has spread around the world at a rapid rate. England's once darting dominance has been compromised and nations outside of the United Kingdom have produced countless world-class darts players, so we look at whether England is still really the best darts nation and which other nations make up the top 10 as of 2020.

Honourable mentions go to Canada, Japan, Poland, Spain and the United States, who can collectively boast players such as Jeff Smith, Seigo Asada, Krzysztof Ratajski, Cristo Reyes and Danny Baggish, but all of these nations narrowly missed out on the top 10.

#10 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland made the World Cup final last year, losing to Scotland.

Steve Lennon and William O'Connor made headlines by reaching the World Cup of Darts final last year, putting out two favourites England and the Netherlands on their way with some sublime performances. These two are both ranked in the thirties of the professional rankings though and boast of very little depth in darting spheres.

BDO World Master John O'Shea is the best veteran Ireland can offer, along with former PDC professional Mick McGowan, but youngsters seem to be the strong point of this nation. Ciaran Teehan and Keane Barry are the two who are most famous, while Shane McGuirk is also near the top of the youth world rankings. These three, along with Lennon and O'Connor, could push the Republic of Ireland very high in this list in the future, but for now, they are tenth.

#9 Austria

Serbian born Mensur Suljović is the poster boy of Austrian darts.

Having a world-class top 10 player has helped the development of Austrian darts hugely. Mensur Suljović started the Austrian darts revolution when he shot to the top of the sport in recent years, but a country needs to have a multitude of stars to make this list, so who else from Austria is big in the sport?

The trio of brothers Rowby-John, Roxy-James and Rusty-Jake are all ever-present around European darts tournaments while veteran Zoran Lerchbacher and new tour card holder Harald Leitinger also prove to be tough competitors on the professional circuit.

They would be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup if they are to produce another world-class star to join Suljović though, which prevents a higher ranking on this list.

