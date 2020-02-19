Top 5 BDO darts players right now

Isaac Marshall FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Wayne Warren beat Jim Williams in the BDO world final.

Casual darts fans may not be familiar with the difference between the Professional Darts Corporation and British Darts Organisation. The PDC is the professional side of the game, whereas the BDO is a semi-professional alternative system for players after the PDC established its dominance following a bitter dispute between the boards in decades gone by.

While the vast majority of the world's best players reside in the more celebrated PDC, there are still some world-class players in the BDO and we will look at the best of them here. Some of the best to miss out on this list include Mario Vandenbogaerde, Willem Mandigers, Paul Hogan and Thibault Tricole, who almost became the first-ever professional darts player from France.

#5 Dave Parletti

Dave Parletti competed at the 2019 Grand Slam of Darts.

London's Dave Parletti is a very talented player who has struggled to bring his best game to the stage. In his two BDO World Championships appearances, Parletti has been knocked out in the first round, first by Krzysztof Kciuk in 2019 and then Chris Landman in 2020. His best performance in a major tournament was reaching the last sixteen in the 2018 BDO World Masters, but Parletti would say he is most proud of appearing in the 2019 PDC Grand Slam of Darts.

Getting to play Gary Anderson was a dream come true for the 36-year-old despite a 5-1 defeat followed up by another loss to Darren Webster 5-2. His average slowly decreased and even further in his third game, although it was in a winning cause as Parletti defeated Ireland's World Cup finalist William O'Connor 5-2.

To reach the next level, Parletti must get accustomed to the big stages and television cameras and until then, he only reaches fifth in this list.

1 / 3 NEXT