Who are the top 10 Darts Players in the world?

Could World Champion Peter Wright become the best player in the world?

Following the conclusion of the 2020 Darts World Championships and the ushering in of the new year, we look at who really is at the top of the darting tree by compiling the top 10 darts players in the World, as of February 2020. Honorable mentions go to Daryl Gurney, Ian White, Mensur Suljović and BDO star Jim Williams, who is in brilliant form at the moment.

10. Krzysztof Ratajski

Krzysztof Ratajski is a star waiting to emerge in big television events.

This pick may come as a surprise to casual viewers, but those who follow the PDC darts events will see some extra publicity for 'The Polish Eagle' as well deserved. Krzysztof Ratajski is a formidable foe in non-televised darts and seems the most likely of that bunch, which also includes new stars José de Sousa and Gabriel Clemens, to make the big step up and claim a major title.

Ratajski just claimed yet another PDC event win yesterday and his consistent power scoring and unflappability will become a frustrating sight for opponents when the major tournaments start rolling along this season. Breaking into the top sixteen of the PDC rankings also seems to be inevitable, so the world of darts needs to watch out for Ratajski making his big stage impact this year.

9. Dave Chisnall

Chisnall suffered a horrific 10-0 loss to Peter Wright in January.

A month ago, the yellow peril would have been in the top four best players in the world, but a period of consolidation in which 'Chizzy' has begun wearing glasses has seen his form deteriorate drastically. In the first tournament post World Championships, Chisnall snuck past adversary Daryl Gurney before suffering a humiliating whitewash defeat to new World Champion Peter Wright, averaging just 0 which put his newly found fragility on display.

The St. Helens ace has no choice but to persevere however, as the glasses are essential to his future health despite proving difficult to accommodate due to headaches and unfamiliarity. He clings on to a top ten place due to the back end of last year's form and improvement in floor tournaments, as we back him to quickly return to his dynamic best.

