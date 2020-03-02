Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after a terrible rotational fall

It’s a huge blow for the equestrian community as Canadian equestrian rider Katharine Morel and her eight-year-old thoroughbred mare, Kerry On, died shortly after a terrible accident Saturday at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials in Altoona, Florida.

Morel, the 33-year old Canadian rider from Fort Saskatchewan, was reportedly riding her thoroughbred mare on the intermediate cross-country course when they suffered a terrible rotational fall.

For those who haven’t heard about rotational fall, the rotational fall, according to Equestrian Canada, occurs when the competing horse somersaults forward before landing on its back. It’s the most dangerous and fatal accident in the equestrian sport and this accident often result in very serious injuries and sometimes death for both the horse and rider.

Katharine Morel of Fort Saskatchewan, AB, and her horse, Kerry On, have died following an accident on course at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials.https://t.co/AMVHRWXmKs pic.twitter.com/SuAzQm2UNF — HorseSport (@HorseSport_mag) March 1, 2020

Equestrian Canada tried their best to save Morel and Kerry On. The Canadian equestrian rider was immediately transported by Lake County Emergency Medical Services to Waterman Hospital in Tavares, Florida. However, the rider didn’t make it and died shortly after the terrible accident. Morel’s horse, Kerry On, suffered a fatal injury and died shortly after the incident. The Canadian rider discovered her partner horse Kerry On as an off-the-track three-year-old, and together, the two made a great bonding and worked their way up the levels to make their international equestrian debut in 2019.

Equestrian Canada to work on sport safety

USA Today has learned that Equestrian Canada along with its sister foundation, US Equestrian, are now working to investigate the accident. The two organizations are also working to continue developing methods to improve safety in the equestrian sport.

On March 1 Facebook post, Dahm’s Sandridge Stables has invited anyone who knew Katharine Morel and her thoroughbred mare Kerry On to post a tribute, memory or photo in remembrance of the Canadian equestrian rider, The Edmoton Journal reported.

The Canadian equestrian rider had told the Postmedia about her dream of making the Canadian team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Morel was looking to compete and represent Canada in the sport of eventing, where equestrian rider competes against others across the three disciplines of cross-country, showjumping, and dressage.