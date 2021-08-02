Olympics 2021: Fouaad Mirza’s equestrian final schedule and details - When and where to watch, timings (IST)

Fouaad Mirza and his horse, Seigneur Medicott, qualified for the final of Eventing in Equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. They made it to the final as the last pair after finishing 25th following the initial rounds. The top 25 will advance to the final of the event.

Earlier, Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott finished ninth in the dressage stage and also had 28.00 penalty points. In the cross-country stage, the pair finished 22nd with 11.20 points.

They completed the course in 8:13s, some distance away from the qualifying mark of 7:45s. The duo also scored 11.20 penalty points. The final round of show jumping will decide the final positions, with medals for the top three finishers. All participants will also carry forward their penalty points into the final round.

Seigneur Medicott, lovingly known as Micky, had helped Fouaad Mirza win two silver medals at the Asian Games and they share a strong emotional connection with each other. Mirza shot to fame when he scripted history by winning those two medals, ending India's 36-year wait for an equestrian medal.

Mirza and Micky won silver in the individual eventing and team eventing categories. In the team eventing category, Mirza represented India along with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitendra Singh.

Fouaad Mirza was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2019 for his show at the Asian Games.

India at Olympics: When is Fouaad Mirza’s equestrian final?

Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott will be in action on Monday, August 2 at 5:15 PM IST.

India at Olympics: Where to watch Fouaad Mirza’s equestrian final?

Fouaad Mirza’s equestrian event will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports network. The event can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

