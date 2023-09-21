India Equestrian Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

With the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, just around the corner, organizers are gearing up for one of the most complex events in the multi-sport extravaganza: equestrian.

A recent press conference in Shanghai marked the signing ceremony for the inaugural China Hangzhou (Tonglu) International Equestrian Open, a crucial part of the Exciting Hangzhou campaign.

Scheduled to run from May 13 to May 18, the Tonglu Equestrian Open promises to be an exhilarating test of both logistics and competitive prowess. Approximately 50 horses will be transported from Europe to Tonglu's equine disease-free zone (EDFZ) to participate in this groundbreaking event.

This prelude to the Asian Games will provide invaluable insights into the challenges and intricacies of hosting an equestrian competition of this scale. As the world's top athletes and horses converge on Tonglu, the event will not only showcase sporting excellence but also the seamless coordination required for such an endeavor.

As we anticipate the Asian Games, it's important to highlight India's remarkable performance in past editions of equestrian events. They secured an impressive tally of three gold, three silver, and six bronze medals, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

Indian Equestrian team for Asian Games 2023

Dressage:

Men: Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda

Women: Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela

Individual Eventing: Apoorva Dabade, Raju Singh Bhadoriya, Ashish Limaye, Vikas Kumar

Individual Jumping: Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee, Kirat Singh Nagra

Asian Games 2023 Equestrian: Schedule

The Equestrian events during the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 were conducted between September 26 and October 5, 2023, at the Tonglu Equestrian Center in Tonglu County, China PR. Competing at this venue, athletes from across Asia who met the qualification criteria aimed to secure a total of six gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Equestrian Rules

In equestrian jumping events, the primary objective is to complete the course with the fewest penalties and in the shortest time to secure victory. The penalties in this sport primarily consist of two types:

Jumping Penalty: This penalty is incurred for refusals or knockdowns of obstacles and significantly affects the overall score. Each refusal or knockdown adds four faults to the score. Time Penalty: Time penalties are assessed when the rider and horse duo exceed the allowed time to navigate an obstacle. For every second or fraction of a second over the allotted time, a one-time penalty is added.

Where to watch Equestrian at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 Equestrian competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the tournament on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.