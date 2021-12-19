Equestrian Asian Games trials: Kaevaan, Zahan emerge closer to qualifying

Equestrians Kaevaan Setalvad (Cherokee) and Zahan Setalvad (El Capitan/Quintus) moved closer to realizing their dream of competing at the Asian Games when they emerged on top in the second round of the show jumping trials.

The second round of the equestrian Asian Games selection trials were held at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) in Mumbai. Both the first and second rounds were challenging and equestrians displayed high levels of energy and competitiveness.

Equestrian Kaevaan Setalvad of the ARC secured the top position with a total of eight penalties, committing four penalties each in both the rounds. The equestrian rider finished his round in 70.53 seconds.

Even Zahan Setalvad of the ARC committed a total of eight penalties but was placed second as he finished his rounds in 74.12 seconds with his horse El Capitan.

The ace equestrian rider also secured the third position with a different horse Quintus. He completed the round with a total of eight penalties again and finished his rounds in 74.98 seconds.

Equestrian riders happy with good show

Equestrian Kaevaan Setalvad, speaking to Sportskeeda, said he was happy to have emerged on top in the selection trials.

Kaevaan said his focus was to breach the MER (Minimum Eligibility Requirement) in the Asian Games selection trials.

"I was fortunate to qualify for the team and individual events at the Asian Games. I was a little nervous going into this trial as my best horse, Cherokee, had not qualified in the first trial. So it was important for me to make the MER with him this time, which I was able to do. That was the main goal for this trial, and I am happy to have been able to do it," he said.

Kaevaan added that his focus is now on replicating the good performance in the third Asian Games trial.

"I now have two team qualifications and individual qualifications for the Games. So, I hope I would be able to represent India at the Asian Games next year. The third trial is a month away and hopefully if the horses stay fit and healthy we can replicate this performance," he added.

Zahan Setalvad, who managed to jump the 150cm mark for the first time, concurred with Kaevaan and said the focus at the trails was on breaching the MER.

"I managed to get a Minimum Eligibility Requirement on the second trial. It was my first time jumping my best horse in 150cm category, so I was glad to have met the qualification requirement. Now, I hope to keep all the horses fit and healthy so that I can continue the same performance in the upcoming trials," he said.

