Equestrian Federation of India names 5-member National Tent Pegging team to prepare for World Cup

Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced the five-member National Tent Pegging team as part of preparations for the upcoming Equestrian World Cup in 2026. The 61st Cavalry Regiment rider Bonge Ganesh topped the selection trials to make it to the National Tent Pegging team alongside four other riders.

In the recently concluded selection trials, Ganesh scored 212 out of 216 points, displaying impressive skill and focus. He was closely followed by Ganesh Warkhade with 205.5 points. Interestingly, only these two riders returned with 200-plus scores in the trials.

Notably, former national champion Surendra accumulated 197 points to take up the third spot while Abhishek settled with the fourth slot with 196.5 points. Mohammed Rafik has been selected as a reserve rider after finishing fifth with a score of 185.5 points.

Equestrian World Cup is scheduled for 2026

The announced five-member side will represent Team India in the upcoming international events. They will next head to Russia for a friendly event in June 2024. The ITPF World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2026.

“This five-member team will be the National Tent Pegging team till next NEC Tent Pegging, which will be held in March 2025. The next World Cup will be held in 2026 and we will prepare for the Qualifiers. This team will be given all the required support to prepare for the Qualifiers this year,” EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh told PTI.

“The top two riders will compete in the invitational event set to be held in Russia.”

Furthermore, in March 2024, the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) held a meeting in Muscat to approve Russia’s request to organize two tournaments, the first in traditional sports uniforms in July 2024 and the second in a friendship competition in August 2024.

Importantly, EFI had conducted the recently concluded trials among the top 10 riders for the purpose of picking the national team. The riders competed in Individual Lance, Individual Sword, Lemon and Peg, and Ring and Peg events.

The inaugural ITPF World Cup took place in 2014 when South Africa came out on top as the winner while Oman ended as the runner-up. The second World Cup was in 2023 when Saudi Arabia secured the win while Pakistan settled with the runner-up position.