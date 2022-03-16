Equestrian Geethika focuses on bigger picture

Young equestrian Geethika Tikkiseetty, who trains at the Embassy International Riding School, has had a successful Junior National Equestrian Championship. She is now looking forward to more success in the future.

What started as a summer camp for the young Geethika in 2017 has become a career option for the young rider. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, she said the challenge of mastering the sport and the horse made her pursue equestrian more diligently. She explained:

"It was accidental. It all started with a summer camp in 2017 to keep myself occupied. Surprisingly, the challenge of being the master of the horse and the feel-good moment at the end of each class when my horse and I came together to achieve that day’s goals, made me purse riding even beyond the summer camp."

Geethika spent her formative days honing her skills and having aced the National Championships, she is now keen to focus on her long-term goals.

The Bengaluru-based rider has finished first on the podium three times in a row at the National Championships and has mastered the sport in the domestic arena. Geethika said:

"Having won the national gold medal thrice in a row, my immediate focus is on FEI events. Eventually, I would like to represent India in international events and achieve a podium finish."

The horse is as important as the athlete in equestrian

In equestrian, the horse is as important as the rider and effective communication with the horse is instrumental for riders to achieve their goals.

With horses being sensitive animals, a lot depends on how the rider communicates with the horse at any given point of time. Geethika elaborated:

"Almost no one realizes that we riders communicate so closely with our mounts. Horses are very sensitive, they feel the rider’s leg, seat, and hand pressure, and are very quick in noticing tiny shifts of balance and weight distribution."

She added:

"When my horse is galloping toward an obstacle with an intent to jump, he attempts this feat only because he has been trained to understand and trust the messages I am sending to keep him calm and confident. My constant body contact with him is very essential to maintain the perfect pace, length, and impulsion to clear such obstacles."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra