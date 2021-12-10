Equestrian Jumping World Challenge: Zahan, Basavaraju, Tiyasha continue winning run

Equestrian Zahan Setalvad of Amateur Riders Club (ARC) secured the top position with just one penalty. He finished his rounds in 57.88 seconds in Category A of Competition 3 of the FEI Equestrian Jumping World Challenge.

The FEI Equestrian Jumping World Challenge was held at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai, spread over three competitions. Incidentally, Zahan Setalvad emerged victorious in Competition 1 of the Equestrian World Challenge.

Pranay Khare of URB and Kekhriesilie Rio of URB were ranked second and third respectively in Category A.

Pranay finished his rounds in 52.33 seconds while Rio clocked 65.51 seconds.

Basavaraju Sangappa of Embassy Riding School and Tiyasha Vathul of URB emerged victorious in Category B and Category C events. Both Basavaraju and Tiyasha had zero penalties and completed their rounds in 55.01 seconds and 42.19 seconds respectively.

In Category B, Dhriti Wadhwa of URB and Krish Ankit Agarwal of ARC secured the second and third spots.

Dhriti completed her rounds in 66.80 seconds with no penalties, while Krish committed four penalties and took 63.79 seconds to complete his rounds.

In Category C, Tilak Chitale and Vibhu Rastogi of Embassy Riding School were ranked second and third respectively. Tilka finished his rounds in 53.38 seconds, with Vibhu taking 60.84 seconds to complete his rounds with two penalties

Equestrian riders ready for Asian Games trials

Speaking to Sportskeeda, equestrian Zahan Setalvad shared his experience of competing at the FEI Equestrian Jumping World Challenge.

"The Equestrian Jumping World Challenge was well organized. The facilities are excellent and very good for all the horses. I was using the Equestrian World Challenge as preparation for the Asian Games trials. I am glad I won this event and this gives me the confidence to surge ahead with motivation," he said.

Shyam Mehta, the president of the ARC, said a lot of work had gone into making sure the Equestrian Jumping World Challenge went off without any glitch.

"We are extremely delighted to have played host to the FEI Jumping World Challenge competition. We made sure the competition ran smoothly, irrespective of the time and made sure to give athletes world class facilities. We hope this was a good practice session for athletes participating in the upcoming Asian Games trials," he said.

The equestrian trials for the Asian Games will be held on December 13 and December 16.

