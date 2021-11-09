Equestrian Premier League: Shlok, Sanyogeeta, Jaiveer crowned champions

Shlok Jhunjunwala, Sanyogeeta Kadu and Jaiveer Varma emerged champions of the Equestrian Premier League 2021. It was held at the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS).

The Equestrian Premier League saw the participation of athletes from some of India’s top equestrian clubs over a six-month long tournament. Along with participants from the EIRS, athletes from the United Riders Barn and the Red Earth Riding School, among others, took part in the tournament.

The EPL was competed across three categories – Children (80cm show jumping and pre-novice children dressage), Juniors (100cm show jumping and pre-novice junior dressage) and the Open Category (130cm show jumping and novice dressage).

Jaiveer Varma triumphed in the Children’s Category. Shlok Jhunjunwala took the top spot in the Junior Category while Sanyogeeta Kadu emerged victorious in the Open Category.

Also Read: Equestrian veteran Silva Storai: The horse is supreme athlete in a sport where men and women compete at same level

At the 4-Bar event, Pranay Khare (Vanilla Sky) emerged on top while at the show's jumping 100-105cms event, Shlok Jhunjunwala (Amber Beach) came first.

In the 120-125cm show jumping, Kekhire Rio (Leonardo) came first while Tiyasha Vathul (Democratic) took the top spot in the 110cm show jumping.

Nikhil Suri (Beau) came first in the Junior Category 100cm show jumping while in the 80cm event, Jaiveer Verma (Junior) took the top spot.

Neil Kendall (Boeing Boeing) came first in the 60cm show jumping event in the Children's Category,

Aadya Esha (Paprika) came first in the Equestrian Premier League Preliminary Dressage event. Moksh Kothari (Qurt) took top honors in the Junior and Open Category of the pre-novice Dressage event.

Also read: PETA asks IOC to remove Equestrian from Olympics programme

Equestrian Premier League brings the best out of athletes

Speaking to Sportskeeda after their win, Shlok Jhunjunwala said it was an amazing experience to be competing on a tough stage. Shlok added that the Equestrian Premier League has brought out the best in him.

"Competing in the EPL was an amazing experience. It has a great energy in the air and has brought out the best in me. The league helped me hone my skills as a rider and helped me compete at higher levels. I plan to upgrade to higher heights and compete internationally in the future."

Sanyogeeta Kadu emerged victorious in the Open Category. Kadu said the Equestrian Premier League would hold all athletes in good stead ahead of the Junior Equestrian Nationals.

"This EPL season has been such an amazing experience for the horses and kids. We have seen them grow as individuals and as teams to get better with every show. To see all the best riders in all categories be my students was like cherry on cake. Let’s hope that they keep up their performances in the Junior Nationals coming up."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: 4 Indian equestrian riders qualify for Asian Games

Edited by Diptanil Roy