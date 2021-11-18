Equestrian: Stage set for FEI Jumping World Challenge

Budding equestrian riders will get a chance to cement their place in the Equestrian World Youth Jumping Championship as the FEI Jumping World Challenge commences at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai on November 20.

The World Jumping Challenge will have three categories - A, B and C - with competition 3 of Category A acting as a qualifier for the 2022 Youth Jumping Competition.

The tournament will be conducted as per the rules of the Equestrian Federation of India and FEI.

The three categories in the equestrian jumping competition are - Category A with a height of 1.20 to 1.30m, Category B with a height of 1.10 to 1.20m and the Category C with a height of 1.00 to 1.10m.

The qualifiers for the Equestrian World Youth Jumping Championship will take place on November 29.

Equestrian riders looking forward to compete

Young budding equestrian riders Yashaan Khambatta and Pranay Khare are looking forward to the event and hope that they emerge victorious. Young equestrians will also look forward to sealing their berth at the World Youth Jumping Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Yashaan Khambatta said the equestrian tournament will be held at the right time, helping him prepare for the Asians. He said:

"I would be participating in all three categories, depending on the level of my horses. The ability and consistency of the horse and the rider combination is seen over three days and then results are declared. This equestrian tournament also helps me hone my skills as we get enough time to prepare."

Pranay Khare concurred with Yashaan and said participating in a tournament like the Jumping World Challenge will put him in good stead ahead of the Asian trials. He explained:

"FEI World Challenge is an opportunity to be able to compete in our own country with international standards, in which various remote countries participate. I will be participating in the Cat - A, the highest category in the event. I hope to enjoy every second of it, riding to my full capacity and prepare myself for the upcoming Asian trials."

Edited by Parimal