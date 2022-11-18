"I am confident that in the next five years, more than one Indian horse rider will qualify for the Olympic Games" - Silva Storai

Silva Storai is an Indian female jockey (born in Italy) who has won two derbies in the equestrian sport. In her opinion, the sport is growing in India.

The sport includes dressage, three-day eventing, and show jumping at the Olympics.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda from Bengaluru via a phone call on Wednesday, she said:

“I am confident that in the next five years, more than one Indian horse rider will qualify for the Olympic Games. I am hopeful of Indian riders making an impact during the 2028 quadrennial extravaganza competition scheduled to be held in Los Angeles.”

Fouaad Mirza, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games medalist, was the first Indian athlete to qualify for equestrian sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after almost two decades. Mirza is supported by the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) in Bengaluru.

Silva is also the director of the EIRS. Ashish Limaye has the potential to become a big equestrian, as per Silva.

“Limaye has qualified for the 2023 Asian Games and I am sure he will be one to watch in future,” the EIRS director said.

Limaye is a Germany-based EIRS instructor. Limaye is using his time there to prepare for the Asian Games in China, set to be held in 2023.

The seeds of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) in India were put in place by Silva more than a decade back. The sport has grown a lot since 2010.

It is a six-month competition that helps youngsters compete and grow.

“We started EPL as there was just one junior national equestrian competition in 2010 for 10 to 21 years,” Silva said. “We start EPL in June in Bengaluru and the final is held in November or December.”

Winners across 2022 EPL

In 2010, there were only two horse-riding schools. However, during the 2022 edition of the EPL, 22 clubs across India registered for the league.

A total of 70 competitors, including children, juniors, and in open categories all took part.

Sanyogeeta Limaye of ERIS won the open category title. Aadya Esha from Red Earth Riding School was the winner in the children's category. Samanna Everaat won the junior EPL title

Silva also revealed that Mirza competed back in the 2010 EPL and continued doing so for two years.

Silva revealed Mirza too competed in the inaugural edition of EPL in 2010 and was a regular competitor for a couple of years.

“Equestrian is all about having a better understanding between the horse and the athlete. That’s why it is important to compete on a regular basis,” she added.

As per Silva, horse-riding lessons (basic learning) are not as expensive as they are provided by several training centers for children.

“We have an annual membership of Rs 25,000 and a nominal monthly fee for a group lesson for children,” Silva explained. “But switching to the competition section of horse riding is expensive. This is because to avail good facilities, the rider has to practice and compete in Europe.”

Also Read: Ironman 70.3 Goa: All about adrenaline rush and bearing the winter sun

Poll : 0 votes