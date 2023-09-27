Indian Equestrian Asian Games 2023 Results Day 3: Dressage team wins gold

Equestrian sports include riding competitions performed at horse shows, as well as competitive horse and rider activities held at the Summer Olympic Games. Dressage, show jumping, and hunter trails are the three activities that make up equestrian sports. Horse racing, rodeos, and polo are not included in the definition.

In the ongoing Asian Games, India has been shining in various sports. One of them being equestrian.

Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela of India won the equestrian team dressage gold medal on Tuesday at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China.

All four Indian equestrians turned up great performances at the Tonglu Equestrian Centre, where equestrian teams began competing on Tuesday.

Anush Agarwalla, riding his horse Etro, took first place with a score of 71.088. Hriday Chheda, riding Chemxpro Emerald, came in second with 69.941, while Divyakriti Singh and her horse Adrenalin Firfod received 68.176. Sudipti Hajela donated 66.706 with her horse Chinski.

The highest three scores for India's team total of 209.205 (Anush Agarwalla - 71.088; Hriday Chheda - 69.941; Divyakriti Singh - 68.176) were added up.

With a cumulative score of 204.882, the Chinese team of Huang Zhuoqin (68.176), Rao Jiayi (69.265), and Lan Chao (67.441) won the dressage team silver. Chan Samantha Grace (65.353), Ho Yuen Yan Annie (68.323), and Siu Jacqueline Wing Ying (71.176) of Hong Kong China won bronze with a total score of 204.852.

Individually, Anush Agarwalla and Hriday Chheda finished second and third, respectively, behind Siu Jacqueline Wing Ying. On Wednesday, all four Indian equestrian riders will compete in the individual dressage event.

How many medals has India previously won in equestrian at the Asian Games?

India has previously won three gold, three silver, and six bronze medals in equestrian at the Asian Games.

All three gold medals were won in 1982 in Delhi. Raghubir Singh, who won gold in individual eventing that year, also won gold in team eventing with Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Bishal Singh, and Milkha Singh. Rupinder Singh Brar won gold in individual tent pegging, a category that was new to the continental games that year.