Anush Agarwalla, India's emerging equestrian star, is ready to shine at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. From a casual rider to an international competitor, he inspires young athletes nationwide.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Anush discussed how passion can drive you to exceed your boundaries. He mentioned how his journey taught him determination, the importance of family support, and the value of testing limits.

Close to making the Tokyo Olympics and securing a spot at the 2022 World Games, Anush now leads India's equestrian team at the Asian Games with four talented riders. The other three team members are Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela.

Representing his country at such a young age at such a prestigious event is a dream come true for the rising star. The 23-year-old stated that his excitement and pride were palpable.

"It's always something special to represent your country at a championship or a big event, especially at something as special as the Asian Games. It's one of the best achievements if everyone is standing, looking at your flag, standing in silence and respect, and singing your national anthem." Anush remarked, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

Anush's journey to the Asian Games has been an incredible ride. Having narrowly missed the cut for the previous Asian Games in 2018, he worked relentlessly to transform himself into a worthy contender.

"Asian Games have always been a dream of mine," he shared, reflecting on his growth.

Anush Agarwalla ahead of Asian Games 2023: "It's the first time I'll be traveling with my horse"

The young equestrian conveyed his accomplishment in qualifying, underscoring the significance of achieving his dreams. For Anush, the upcoming Asian Games are not just about competition but also about the journey itself. He highlighted the thrill of traveling on this adventure with his horse, teammates, and family.

It's the first time I'll be traveling with my horse on such an adventure, in which my horse is flying, and my teammates and my family will be there. So, I'm excited to be a part of this journey."

Anush emphasized his focused preparation and consistent training approach for the Asian Games, highlighting the value of training at home.

"I don't change my preparations just because it's a big event." Anush highlighted his willingness to learn from mistakes and adapt. Good home training boosts my confidence for the main event."

As Anush Agarwalla readies himself to represent India on the upcoming global stage, his journey epitomizes determination, dedication, and national pride. The Asian Games of 2023 are set to witness Anush's passion translate into inspiring moments.