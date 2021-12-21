Junior National Equestrian Championship: Bhuminjaye Singh tops charts

Young equestrian Bhuminjaye Singh from Mayo College, representing the Mayo team, emerged on top in the Children's I Show Jumping Equestrian event at the Junior National Equestrian Championship being held at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai.

Bhuminjaye Singh clocked the fastest round amongst all equestrains, finishing his event in just 29.01 seconds.

Arjun Mallaiya from MPSEA, Bhopal, and Shaurya Jain from Tolly Club, Kolkata, finished second and third respectively. Arjun Mallaiya and Shaurya Jain clocked 29.71 and 29.83 seconds respectively.

Incidentally, Shaurya Jain also finished fourth as he rode two horses - Frank Heights (finishing third) and Cornelius (finishing fourth) for his set of rounds in the Junior National Equestrian Championship.

Shaurya Jain clocked 30.13 seconds with Cornelius and finished fourth.

Perfect platform for young equestrians

Shyam Mehta, president of the Amateur Riders Club, said the Junior National Equestrian Championship provides the perfect platform for budding equestrians to showcase their talent and also to grow in the sport.

"The Junior National Equestrian Championship is a brilliant opportunity for young and aspiring athletes to showcase their skills and earn recognition and we at Amateur Riders’ Club are absolutely elated to be able to host this event and will make sure we match the top standards for the show," he said.

The Junior National Championship is being held from December 21 to December 30 in Mumbai.

Young equestrians, who won the Regional Equestrian League (REL) in November, have qualified to participate in the Junior National Championship.

The winning criteria in REL was to score 57% or higher in the Dressage event and complete the jumps and hurdles with minimal penalties to qualify for the Junior National Championship.

Edited by Parimal