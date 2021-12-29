Junior National Equestrian Championship: Pranay Khare triumphs in Young Rider Show category

Pranay Khare emerged victorious in the Young Rider Show Jumping category at the Junior National Equestrian Championship being organized by the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai.

Khare, riding Vanilla Sky, completed his rounds in 49.58 seconds with no penalties. Harsha Duggabatti (riding Delano W) and Irith Malhotra (riding Vollbeat) finished second and third respectively.

Duggabatti clocked 51.81 seconds, while Malhotra 54.95 seconds. Both riders had four penalty points each.

Speaking after his win, Khare said:

"This year has been an amazing experience while performing in the Junior National Equestrian Championship. We worked hard the whole year and put in a lot of effort to get into this event to showcase our best performance."

Pranay Khare eyes bigger equestrian events

Khare said his focus is now on performing on the international stage as well as graduating from the junior to senior level.

"I have been practicing a lot and I am satisfied with my performance this year. My aim is to keep practicing and giving my best in future events and tournaments. My main focus is now on preparing for a bigger stage. I want to perform well at national and international levels," he stated.

Khare said the Junior National Equestrian Championship had given him and his fellow riders a sneak-peek into international standards.

"I would like to convey my thanks to ARC for organizing the event in an efficient manner with international standards and protocols. I am looking forward to future events and competitions lined up in the coming year to start on a high and positive note," he concluded.

