Moksh Kothari triumphs in Junior National Equestrian Championship

Young equestrian Moksh Kothari is one for the future. The versatile equestrian triumphed in the Junior Dressage event at the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Championship. The event is being held at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai.

Moksh Kothari, riding two horses, Qurt De Montplasir and Vadim De Savigny, emerged on top and also secured third position in the Junior Dressage event.

Kothari recorded a score of 69.54% with Qurt De Montplasir taking first position. He then topped off his performance with an inspiring score of 68.46% with Vadim De Savigny to finish third.

Bholu Parmar, riding Rocketeer, with a score of 68.63% stood second.

Moksh Kothari is one of the youngest and most promising equestrians in the country. The youngster recently won a gold medal in the youth category at the 2021 Federation Equestrian Internationale World Challenge in Bengaluru.

Read: Moksh Kothari: An equestrian to look for in the future

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kothari claimed that he was elated with his victory.

"I am really excited about the win. It has been a year-long preparation for the JNEC and it feels really good to win the gold and the bronze medals along with a gold medal in the team event in the Junior Dressage category," Moksh Kothari said.

Moksh Kothari laps an impressive year

Kothari has had a very good year. The young equestrian triumphed in the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) and went on to win the FEI World Dressage Challenge too.

"This year has been thrilling with winning the EPL Junior Championship title in Bangalore and then FEI World Dressage Challenge in India and finally the JNEC. As it was my first year in the junior category of JNEC where the best riders from the whole country come, I was a little nervous but I am happy with my performance," he said.

The young rider credited his coaches and his team at Embassy International Riding School for their support. Kothari said:

"I am very grateful to my coaches Sanyogeeta Limaye and Ashish Limaye, the Embassy Team for believing in me and training me and also Silva Storai for giving me the opportunity to ride their amazing horses Qurt and Vadim. I am thankful to ARC too for the facilities and support in making the equestrian sport so accessible to me."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Equestrian veteran Silva Storai: The horse is supreme athlete in a sport where men and women compete at same level

Edited by Anantaajith Ra