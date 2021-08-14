PETA asks IOC to remove Equestrian from Olympics programme

PETA or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to remove equestrian events from the Olympics program. The animal rights organization has cited cruelty to horses during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics as the reason.

In an incident that went viral across social media platforms, Annika Schleu of Germany was captured whipping her horse Saint Boy after he refused to jump during an event.

Incidents of animal cruelty in Equestrian sports

German coach and trainer Kim Raisner was also filmed hitting the horse. The Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM) was quick to react to the incident. Raisner was disqualified from involvement in any future events for her actions.

"The world was shocked when a visibly upset German pentathlon competitor, Annika Schleu, was filmed spurring and whipping the horse Saint Boy after he refused to enter the course," said PETA in a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach as reported by Reuters.

"Schleu’s trainer, Kim Raisner, was then shown hitting the horse. Raisner was rightfully expelled from the Olympics, but fines and suspensions aren’t enough to protect other horses from trainers who might commit similar offenses," Reuters quoted PETA as saying.

The IOC declined to comment on the situation. PETA also noted two incidents in the equestrian eventing competition.

In another incident, Swiss competitor Robin Godel’s horse, Jet Set, was injured so badly during a cross-country equestrian event that he had to be euthanized. Another incident saw Irish rider Cian O’Connor force his horse to finish the course despite bleeding from nostrils.

"The Olympic Games showcase human athletes, not the ability to terrify and injure horses who don’t choose to compete yet are doing all the work, sometimes at the cost of their very lives,” Reuters quoted PETA President Ingrid Newkirk as saying.

He added:

"Just as the games have evolved to include modern sports like skateboarding, PETA is calling on the International Olympic Committee to relegate abusive equestrian events to the history books."

