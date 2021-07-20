India’s Fouaad Mirza goes with Seigneur Medicott as equine partner for Tokyo Olympics 2020

India’s equestrian Fouaad Mirza has chosen to partner with Seigneur Medicott for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Seigneur Medicott, lovingly known as Micky, helped Fouaad Mirza win two silver at the Asian Games and they share a strong emotional connection with each other.

Although Fouaad Mirza had chosen to compete with Dajara 4 for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in the last few grueling weeks of competing and practise, Fouaad Mirza felt the horse had undergone a lot of pressure. This prompted the change in the final entry with Seigneur Medicott for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, as the horse was moving better.

Fouaad Mirza will compete in the individual eventing at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with Seigneur Medicott.

This is the first outing for the equestrian in the Summer Games. Fouaad Mirza cemented his berth for Tokyo Olympics 2020 in November 2019 when he topped his group in the South East Asia and Oceania qualifiers.

Seigneur Medicott – an experienced campaigner

Seigneur Medicott, a dark bay Westphalian gelding foaled in 2006 by Seigneur D' Alleray out of Gina XIII by Finley M, has competed 34 times and won on 10 of those occasions.

He was the German Champion in 2017 and was purchased the same year by the Embassy Group.

He won a CCI1* in Montelibretti, placed 2nd in a CCI1* in Radolfzell enroute to the Individual Silver in the Asian Games in Jakarta. He finished 2nd in the CCI4*L in Baborowko, Poland.

Seigneur Medicott cleared his quarantine in Aachen and boarded a flight to Tokyo.

The horse will also be accompanied by Johanna Pohonen (groom), Dr. Grigorios Maleas (veterinarian) and Veronica Sinz (physiotherapist).

The Embassy Group purchased Seigneur Medicott for 300,000 Euros in 2017, and Dajara 4 was purchased for 275,000 Euros in 2019.

It was in 2018 that Fouaad Mirza shot to fame when he scripted history by winning two silver medals at the Asian Games, ending India's 36-year wait for an equestrian medal.

Fouaad Mirza won silver medals in the individual eventing and team eventing categories.

In team eventing, he represented India along with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitendra Singh.

Fouaad Mirza was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2019 for his show at the Asian Games.

Fouaad Mirza had been training with Sandra Auffarth, along with Seigneur Medicott, ahead of the Games and will commence his Tokyo Olympics journey on July 29.

